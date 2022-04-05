Dallas Mavericks defeat the Phoenix Suns 103-94 in Game 3

The Mavericks will try to even the series on Sunday afternoon.

DALLAS — After 11 straight wins over the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns fell in Game 3 and will head into Sunday hoping to keep Dallas from tying the series.

The Mavericks defeated the Suns 103-94 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday night in Phoenix.

The shooting returned for Dallas as Jalen Brunson recorded 28 points, outperforming his 22 combined in the first two games of the series.

Luka Doncic added 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. As a team, Dallas shot 44% from the field and led as many as 18 points.

For the Suns, Jae Crowder was the top performer finishing with 19 points and 5-for-8 from the three-point line.

What’s next?

Game 4 will be Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.

