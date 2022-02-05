Cardinals, 49ers to play regular-season NFL game in Mexico City during Week 11

The game will be a rematch of the teams' matchup in 2005.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It's a rematch 17 years in the making.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that the team will play the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico on Monday Night Football on November 21.

Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. in Mexico City (6:15 p.m. Arizona time).

The full NFL schedule has yet to be released but we now know who and where the Cardinals will be playing in Week 11.

In 2005, Arizona became the first team to win a regular-season game outside of the United States when they defeated the 49ers 31-14 in a game at Estadio Azteca.

Additional details on tickets and other game information can be requested through this online form.

The NFL announced it will have five international games for the 2022 season. Along with the game in Mexico, teams will play three games in London and one in Germany.

A rematch from 2005.



We will play the 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico on Monday Night Football on November 21. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 4, 2022

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.