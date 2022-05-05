Phoenix Mercury prepare for season opener

The Mercury’s season opener will feature two first-year head coaches

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing to open their season at home on Friday night but the detainment of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner remains top of mind for her teammates and fans around the world.

As the Mercury await Griner's safe return home from Russia, they now turn their attention to competitive basketball.

"She has a few initiatives going on here, one being the BG shoe drive, and all the WNBA teams have some messaging that they're dedicating to her," Mercury guard Skyler Diggins-Smith said Thursday. "It's emotional to deal with, it's triggering. But we love our sister. We miss our sister and we're going to continue to play in her honor until she gets back."

All 12 WNBA teams will honor Griner with a “BG42” decal on their home courts beginning Friday night.

First-year head coach Vanessa Nygaard and her star-studded team will be taking the court with heavy hearts but they're eager to get back to playing in front of their fans, the X-Factor.

"BG is in our minds all the time. We think of her and we were so happy to get some good news after the last couple weeks of changes in the status when we hadn't heard anything for so long," Nygaard said. "I know the team is ready to play a game. There's a lot of focus today and we have a lot of vets with a lot of experience and I know they want to get out on the court."

Like the Suns, the Mercury fell short of a championship last summer. Diggins-Smith said losing to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals left a bad taste in their mouth and now both of Phoenix's professional basketball teams are on their respective revenge tours.

The teams practice in the same facility with players and coaches on both teams expressing how unique it is to be able to learn from each other.

"It's great that we have the opportunity to work alongside each other. We get to see them in their environment and likewise. We're both motivated to come off Finals losses and championship appearances," Diggins-Smith said. "With this group, this unit, I feel like we got better as a team... I'm excited about the progress that we've made so far in training camp."

Phoenix's season opener will feature two first-year head coaches with Becky Hammon now leading the Las Vegas Aces, the team Nygaard was an assistant for last season.

Nygaard will have Diana Taurasi, who is entering her 18th WNBA season, powering the Mercury along with offseason additions like three-time Olympic gold medalist Tina Charles.

The Phoenix Mercury host the Las Vegas Aces for Opening Night on Friday, May 6. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Footprint Center.



A first look at the installation of the BG 42 logo. It will be placed on the courts all 12 @WNBA teams. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/YHMFxrQyCh — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 6, 2022

