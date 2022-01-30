Suns coach Monty Williams to lead Team LeBron in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

It’s the fifth time a Suns coach will work at an NBA All-Star Game.

PHOENIX — The leader of the NBA’s hottest team will coach Team LeBron in the upcoming 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Monty Williams and his Phoenix Suns coaching staff were picked to take the reins of the February matchup after a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Williams, 50, has anchored the Suns since his tenure began in 2019. With a 40-9 record this year, Phoenix leads the entire league and is on pace to break the franchise’s 62-win record with hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.

It’s the fifth time a Suns coach will work at an NBA All-Star game. Williams shares the honor with former coaches John MacLeod, Paul Westphal – who was called twice – and Mike D’Antoni.

The coach of the Eastern Conference team with the best record through Feb. 6 will be picked to represent Team Durant. Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat squad currently leads the East.

The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, and will be played in Cleveland.

Monty Williams and his staff are heading to the #NBAAllStar Game. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 31, 2022

Sports

