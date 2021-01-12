x
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since '95 as deal expires

This is the 9th work-stoppage in baseball history, and comes more than a quarter century after the last.
FILE - Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he waits to take batting practice before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Washington. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

IRVING, Texas — Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. EST, plunging the sport toward a management lockout that will end labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years. 

Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a stoppage, but they have been headed for a confrontation for more than two years. 

Talks ended when management negotiators left the union’s hotel about nine hours before the deal lapsed. 

Players said MLB did not make any new central economic proposals this week. 

