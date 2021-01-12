x
D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal

The D-backs need help in their bullpen and they got it Wednesday, inking Melancon to a 2-year deal.
FILE - San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mark Melancon looks in for a sign during the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on July 9, 2021, in San Diego. The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen Wednesday, Dec. 1, adding four-time All-Star Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal. 

The right-handed Melancon led the National League with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. 

He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his fourth All-Star appearance and first since 2016. 

He'll be 37 years old on opening day. 

The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues. 

