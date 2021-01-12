D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal

The D-backs need help in their bullpen and they got it Wednesday, inking Melancon to a 2-year deal.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal.

The right-handed Melancon led the National League with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres.

He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his fourth All-Star appearance and first since 2016.

He'll be 37 years old on opening day.

The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues.

The #Dbacks agreed to terms with pitcher Mark Melancon on a 2-year contract with a mutual option for 2024.



Welcome to the D-backs arm barn, @Mark_Melancon_! pic.twitter.com/t9cXjP6yfj — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) December 1, 2021