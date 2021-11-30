Best in the West: Suns extend winning streak to 17 after topping Warriors 104-96

Deandre Ayton dominated beneath the rim with 24 points on 11-19 shooting.

PHOENIX — In a showdown between the two best teams in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 17 after topping the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday.

The run matches a franchise record.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had won seven in a row behind MVP-caliber play from Steph Curry before the loss.

Curry is averaging more than 28 points per game this season but only scored 12 on dismal 4-21 shooting.

Golden State led for much of the first half, but lockdown defense gave the Suns a 56-54 lead.

Phoenix capitalized on 22 turnovers by the Warriors.

Devin Booker, Phoenix’s lead scorer this season, left the game halfway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury after scoring 10. His status is unknown, but he returned to the bench after the injury.

With the Warriors playing small in the second half, Deandre Ayton dominated beneath the rim with 24 points on 11-19 shooting. He chipped in 11 rebounds and 2 assists as well.

Chris Paul added 15 points and 11 assists on efficient shooting.

Both teams traded strong runs with time running down. But, in the end, consecutive 3-pointers from Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet gave Phoenix enough room to ice the game.

What’s next?

Phoenix will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Golden State will play the Suns yet again at 8 p.m. on Friday and will host.

Sports