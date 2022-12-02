Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro agree to 1-year deal

Castro spent 2021 with the New York Yankees going 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a one-year contract Friday.

Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander has averaged more than a strikeout per inning over the past three seasons. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority.

The Diamondbacks finished 74-88 last season, a 22-win improvement over a dreadful 2021.

Arizona also claimed catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He's appeared in seven major league games with the Mets and Cardinals over the past two seasons.

