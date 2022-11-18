D-Backs dedicate youth field to team's CFO and Winslow native Tom Harris

The youth baseball field in Winslow is the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation's 44th youth baseball site built across the state dating back to 2000.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Public Service unveiled a new youth baseball field in Winslow named after the team's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Harris.

A Winslow native, Harris joined the organization in July 1995 as the team's VP, Finance after leaving the Phoenix Suns and America West Arena. He also serves on the board of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

Harris graduated from Arizona State University in 1985, earning his B.A. in accounting. He later earned a master's degree in taxation.

“One of our core values is to, ‘celebrate each team player’s long-standing commitments to our organization,’ and I cannot think of a better way to honor that value than naming this field after Winslow native and our CFO Tom Harris,” said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall. “It is fitting that the very community where Tom grew up will now be home to a youth baseball field bearing his name that will give children there an opportunity to grow up with baseball. This would not have been made possible without the generosity and support of our terrific partner APS.”

Tom Harris Field in Winslow marks the 44th youth baseball field unveiled in the state since the program's inception in 2000. The program has helped children across the state to play baseball and softball at quality facilities.

"The Diamondbacks and APS share a commitment to giving back to the communities where we live, work and play, and Tom Harris Field is the latest example of our longtime partnership to do just that," APS President Ted Geisler said.

For a full list of fields in Arizona visit the D-Backs website.

Officially unveiling the 44th field in our Diamonds Back Field Building program: Tom Harris Field in Winslow! pic.twitter.com/h9W9Czw7u2 — D-backs Give Back (@DbacksGiveBack) November 18, 2022

