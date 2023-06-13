Dbacks are red hot but where are their fans?

Home games for the team average are roughly 20,000, which is nearly 50% of its capacity.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the best teams in the league. However, attendance at Chase Field could be better, EPSN shows that home games for the Snakes average roughly 20,000, which is nearly 50% of its capacity.

Whether you're a diehard fan or looking for a seat on the bandwagon, there's no doubt there's room for you at Chase Field.

Longtime fans defended against the low attendance and told 12News what they love about our ballpark.

"Just having fun, just spending time at the stadium."

"I just love the atmosphere here and the team."



"The retractable roof is cool."

Some fans, like Zach Rivenburgh, have been following the team for 25 years, even making it a family affair with his wife, Rachel and their kids, Olivia and Henry.

"I grew up going to games with my dad, the Diamondbacks weren't very good when I was little, so tickets were cheap and it was a lot of fun," he explained.

While his family has been to most MLB ballparks, he does love Chase Field but has a few suggestions.

"The Rangers or Atlanta right now, they have it semi-opened, get rid of one of the walls, let me look outside the stadium even though, I like the retractable roof, he added. You're in a good spot, you're still central, so I'd like to see a big renovation, kind of like Footprint."

Lastly, he hopes that they load up the stadium with local flare to make Chase Field even more unique to Arizona.

"It feels pretty generic, this feels like Philly's Park, this feels like Nationals Park, find that unique thing, Arizona is unique, find that Mexican food, bring the good food, bring the culture in there."

