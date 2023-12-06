Lake Powell water levels rising

Because water levels have been concerning for quite some time, it's welcome news to have some of the deficit covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAGE, Ariz. — Just in time for summer, lake levels at Lake Powell are finally rising and opening the doors for tourists and locals alike to recreate out on the water

Because the water levels have been concerning for quite some time, it's welcome news to have some of the deficit covered.

"Probably by the 1st of July and we're hoping about another 30 feet. We'll have access to more launch ramps, including Bullfrog and Stateline here locally," said Robert Knowlton, District Manager with "Aramark Destinations."

You can add that to the 46 feet Lake Powell has already risen this year. This makes islands that have slowly crept up start to disappear beneath the surface as waters rise after falling to historically low elevations.

"It got down to 3,520 feet and so if it raises 70-90 feet, it’ll go to 3,590 feet or even 3,610 feet," said Knowlton.

That would be a game changer according to Zach Smoot, who runs @powellheadz Instagram and Ben Burr with Blue Ribbon Coalition, both advocates, fighting to keep popular places like Lake Powell prospering.

"It makes it a whole lot easier because with the cut not open, all the traffic must go through one channel, and where it's opened, it gives people more space to get back and forth to the ramps," Smoot said.

That creates more access, plus a more inviting and safer atmosphere for people to get out and explore the lake.

"We've already started seeing great pictures of everyone at the lake enjoying the high-water levels at the lake," Burr added.

Then, visitors will start to see staples like marinas, boat ramps and landmarks surrounded by increasing water levels.

"Loan Rock used to be beached and now it's got water surrounding it, boats circum-navigating it in the water and it's going to keep filling," Burr said.

"It's actually come up almost 50 feet and it's projected to get about 70-90 feet, so we still have about 30 feet more to come," Knowlton added.

Related Articles At its lowest point in history, Lake Powell sees first growth in months

Up to Speed