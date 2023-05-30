‘Fire spread from the tractor up to the truck’: Truck driver lucky to be alive after brush fire

The "Red Mountain Fire" started in a tractor-trailer engine that spread to the median, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The driver of a semi-truck, Orlando Palmer is thankful to be alive after his rig caught fire, sparking a brush fire on State Route 87 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started near mile marker 215 at around 1 p.m.

It took crews several hours to get the flames under control.

Palmer told 12News, he was heading down the highway from Payson when the fire started.

"I was driving, then fire spread from the tractor up to the truck. I was just trying to save the truck when I saw all the flames and the smoke," he explained.

The 18-wheeler he's been driving for a week for his new company went up in flames.

"A little scary, I tried to disconnect my trailer and my truck, but I didn't want to get burned all the way," he added.

The 10-acre fire is now being called the "Red Mountain" fire.

DPS Sergeant Kameron Lee told 12News that this was likely an engine fire, potentially caused by braking.

"Usually when we have semi-trucks like this, that catch on fire, it starts in the brakes. We can't be 100% sure but because of the way the fire was, it was engulfed, the trailer and the truck burnt to the ground," Sgt. Lee said.

DPS also told 12News, that to help put out the fire, ADOT had to bring in an additional 9,000 gallons of water not just from the Valley but from Payson as well.

Multiple agencies worked together to control the flames that spread to the hillside and median along the Beeline Highway. Traffic was back up for several hours.

"We have to give props to the forest service, they came out quick, they got the assets they needed, including air assets to get the brush fire out pretty quick," said Sgt. Lee.

While the smoke could be seen for miles, authorities say, only about 10 acres burned and more importantly no one was hurt.

"Just be safe and plan your trip right and try to get to your destination safely," Palmer said.

DPS wanted to remind all drivers to keep their phones put away while passing eye-catching scenes like the one on the Beeline Highway.

Lee said distractions while driving put crews and workers in even greater danger, which in turn causes longer delays for those who had to deal with traffic.

Tonight on @12News at 10 - we speak exclusively to a semi-truck driver who made it out of his cab before the entire thing went up in flames - sparking the "Red Mountain" brush fire earlier today. pic.twitter.com/c2YbyDscju — Rachel Cole (@RachelColeTV) May 31, 2023

