LOS ANGELES - A few weeks ago we were writing about a different kind of unique, historical performance by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a much more exciting one at that, when the D-backs and Phillies broke the single-game MLB home run record with 13.

The latest record-breaking performance by the team is less awesome and a bit depressing for the D-backs faithful.

Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the D-backs led 4-3 heading into the 9th inning and sent in Greg Holland to put away the bottom of the Dodgers' batting order.

After a groundout and a flyout, Holland put the first two away and needed just one more. Then, he walked Chris Taylor, putting the winning run at the plate for Los Angeles in Russell Martin.

Holland walked Martin. Then Holland walked Alex Verdugo. Then Holland walked Matt Beaty. All of a sudden, it was a tie game.

Torey Lovullo pulled Holland and put in T.J. McFarland.

McFarland then went 1-2 in the count on Cody Bellinger before walking him on six pitches, Chris Taylor across the plate for the win.

The D-backs (43-44) gave up a walk-off, literally, after five consecutive walks with two outs.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it's the first time since the live-ball era began in 1920 that an MLB game has ended on five consecutive walks (with no outs).

The Dodgers (58-29) also set a franchise record Tuesday night as it was their fourth-straight game at Dodger Stadium with a walk-off win.