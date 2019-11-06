PHOENIX - Monday night was a bad night to be a pitcher at Citizens Bank Park when the Diamondbacks faced the Phillies. Arizona set a new franchise record for most home runs in a single game and the two teams combined did even more damage to the record books.

The D-backs got off to a hot start in the game with not one, not two, but three-straight solo home runs to open the game from Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta. It's the first time a team has done that since the D-backs did it in July of 2017.

In the bottom of the first, the Phillies added their first run on a Jean Segura home run. The 5th inning saw three more home runs between the two teams. In total, after it was all said and done, the D-backs and Phillies mashed a total of 13 home runs, a new MLB record for the most in a game.

According to the MLB, the previous record was 12, which was set twice by the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox (once in 1995 and again in 2002).

Yesterday's game by the numbers:

21 - Total runs scored by both teams

13 - The total number of home runs between the D-backs and Phillies and now the new MLB single-game record

5 - The number of home runs for the Phillies. All were solo shots, including the two in the 9th inning needed to break the single-game record

8 - The number of home runs hit by the D-backs, a new franchise single-game record

3 - The number of players who hit multiple home runs in Monday's game (Eduardo Escobar, Ildemaro Vargas and Scott Kingery each hit two)

4,960 feet - The total feet of all 13 home run balls

421 feet - The longest home run ball of the night, hit by Escobar

6 - The D-backs are the 6th team to ever start a game by hitting three-straight homers

5 - The number of hits given up by Phillies starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff Monday night, all of which were home runs

6 - How many pitchers gave up a home run Monday night between the two teams

You can see all eight homers by the D-backs last night below: