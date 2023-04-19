Cam's Comments: What the Arizona Diamondbacks should do with Madison Bumgarner

Bumgarner, the D-Backs' highest-paid player, does not have a win and his ERA is over 10. Now, it's time to take him out of the starting rotation

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Enough is enough. Release him, trade him, come up with a phantom injury – something, but Madison Bumgarner, the D-Backs' highest-paid player, has to go.

If this first-place team is truly serious about winning again and believes they have a good baseball team (which they do), then Bumgarner must be removed from the rotation.

It’s been a failed experiment since he signed that five-year, $85 million contract in December 2019.

His fourth start of the 2023 season was another bad day at the office. Bumgarner was pulled after 3 innings for giving up seven runs. His ERA for the season is now over 10 (10.26 to be exact).

With MadBum in the rotation, the Diamondbacks' team ERA ranks 13th in Major League Baseball. Without him, it ranks fifth.

In four starts this season, he’s allowed 25 runs in nearly 17 innings.

Madison Bumgarner through 4 starts: 16.2 IP, 25 H, 20 R, 15 BB, 10.26 ERA



If the #Dbacks are serious about this team and their chances to be a good baseball team, Mad Bum will not make his next start or any more starts for them. Bad contract, move on. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 19, 2023

To make matters worse --- Bumgarner is going loudly, instead of proudly. He went viral in the loss to the Cardinals for his heated exchange with St. Louis catcher/designated hitter Willson Contreras.

Willson Contreras and Madison Bumgarner shared some unfriendly words in the middle of the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/zJcRIWvRxX — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 19, 2023

I talked to Bumgarner on opening day. He’s tried everything to get right. It's not working, but you got to love his attitude.

Talked to Bum on Opening Day. He has tried everything to get back right... It's not working -- but you got to love his attitude. pic.twitter.com/VJHOdXvRAa — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 20, 2023

After a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo was asked where the team goes from here with Madison Bumgarner.

“I don’t know,” Lovullo told the Arizona Republic.

Bumgarner has become a batting practice pitcher – like the ones you see in the Home Run Derby every July.

This fall from greatness is tough to see because Bumgarner was once considered one of the game’s best and is still considered by many to be one of the greatest competitors in baseball.

But the likely future Hall of Famer and World Series hero doesn’t have it anymore and hasn’t had it his entire four seasons with the D-Backs.

We’ve seen this story a lot:

Same Madison Bumgarner. Same mid-80s awful misses his entire #Dbacks career. Bum is a future hall of famer… but he hasn’t earned a spot in this rotation. Only a matter of time before they put their highest paid player on the bench and move on. @12SportsAZhttps://t.co/8rHREyoicm — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 2, 2023

Madison Bumgarner is owed $37M over the next two seasons.. yet the team isn't guaranteeing their highest paid player a spot in next year's rotation.



Bum's 15 losses are most by a #Dbacks pitcher since 2016, and tied for 2nd most in a single season in team history. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/cOM2BP8Vtq — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 6, 2022

Madison Bumgarner did not talk to the media after another ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ outing. #Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Bum was "ok tonight", so I asked him when does "ok" become concerning for the team? #12Sports pic.twitter.com/49PU0fw4BV — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 8, 2021

2 minutes of Madison Bumgarner sounding lost "I'm trying everything I can think of... It's tough. It's not a very fun game for me right now." #12Sports @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/O0OWDEx6cp — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 13, 2021

The D-Backs have a good thing going, with more young talent waiting for their chance, which they deserve.

The D-Backs will lose credibility if they continue to give Bumgarner more chances.

Those are my comments – let me hear yours. Tweet me @CamCox12 or email me at ctcox@12news.com.