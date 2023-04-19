Cam's Comments: What the Arizona Diamondbacks should do with Madison Bumgarner

PHOENIX — Enough is enough. Release him, trade him, come up with a phantom injury – something, but Madison Bumgarner, the D-Backs' highest-paid player, has to go.
If this first-place team is truly serious about winning again and believes they have a good baseball team (which they do), then Bumgarner must be removed from the rotation.
It’s been a failed experiment since he signed that five-year, $85 million contract in December 2019.
His fourth start of the 2023 season was another bad day at the office. Bumgarner was pulled after 3 innings for giving up seven runs. His ERA for the season is now over 10 (10.26 to be exact).
With MadBum in the rotation, the Diamondbacks' team ERA ranks 13th in Major League Baseball. Without him, it ranks fifth.
In four starts this season, he’s allowed 25 runs in nearly 17 innings.
To make matters worse --- Bumgarner is going loudly, instead of proudly. He went viral in the loss to the Cardinals for his heated exchange with St. Louis catcher/designated hitter Willson Contreras.
I talked to Bumgarner on opening day. He’s tried everything to get right. It's not working, but you got to love his attitude.
After a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo was asked where the team goes from here with Madison Bumgarner.
“I don’t know,” Lovullo told the Arizona Republic.
Bumgarner has become a batting practice pitcher – like the ones you see in the Home Run Derby every July.
This fall from greatness is tough to see because Bumgarner was once considered one of the game’s best and is still considered by many to be one of the greatest competitors in baseball.
But the likely future Hall of Famer and World Series hero doesn’t have it anymore and hasn’t had it his entire four seasons with the D-Backs.
We’ve seen this story a lot:
The D-Backs have a good thing going, with more young talent waiting for their chance, which they deserve.
The D-Backs will lose credibility if they continue to give Bumgarner more chances.
