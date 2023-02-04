Dbacks’ Christian Walker shares perspective on ’23 campaign

The first baseman shared his expectations for 2023 and life in the MLB

PHOENIX — It’s no secret Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker can hit the ball with the best of them.

“Homers are great,” Walker said. “They’re my favorite for sure. But there are also other ways to drive in runs as well with this team.”

Walker alluded to the bevy of young talent throughout the Diamondbacks roster as yet another avenue to tally more runs on the board.

“With the skillset and speed we have on the bases, there’s a lot of ways to manufacture runs this season.”

Although it’d still be nice for Walker to emulate his production from 2022 or maybe even beyond that. The first baseman slugger registered 36 home runs last year along with winning a Gold Glove. Not only that, but his strikeout rate lying below 20% and his walk rate hovering above 10%, has proven he’s a valuable asset to the organization.

“We spend a lot of time doing what we do and a lot of emotion and energy too,” Walker said. “To be able to prove what you’re worth especially to your teammates is what it’s all about. But it’s really about letting the number accumulate, trusting the process, falling in love with the process and always try to be a good teammate.”

2023 also brings a little controversy along with it, including the new MLB rule changes with one of them being the introduction of the pitch clock. Something Walker doesn’t prefer but is also adjusting to the new reality of the ticking clock each time he steps into the batter’s box.

“The biggest adjustment for me in between pitches is not feeling sped up,” Walker said. “Everything about my game is trying to slow the moment down. I feel that is when I’m at my best but it is what it is and both sides of the ball have to adjust to it. It’s also about not letting the attention of the clock get away from me.”

Easier said than done, but Walker has already tallied one home run on the season coming against Dodgers Clayton Kershaw in the team’s opening series. As for the season as a whole, Walker sees nothing but optimism for the year(s) ahead.

“It’s exciting,” Walker said. “We have a lot of young really good players. I am very excited and eager to see this new wave of guys.”

Dbacks will have their first chance to see exactly that for the first time this season during their home debut on April 6.

Sports