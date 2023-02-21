Is it time for the D-backs to find a new home?

Kendrick said the team is willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to either renovate Chase Field or put into the cost of a new ballpark in Maricopa County.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The bosses are out on the field for Day 1 of full squad workouts at Spring Training. Arizona Diamondbacks Owner Ken Kendrick and CEO Derrick Hall are answering the yearly baseball season question: Are the D-backs looking for a new home?

The simple answer is -- YES!

Chase Field needs major upgrades. Like near a half billion dollars in upgrades. That’s what Hall told the Arizona Republic last month.

Kendrick said the team is willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to either renovate Chase Field or put into the cost of a new ballpark in Maricopa County.

Their lease is up in 2027 and they hope to have a decision by this summer.

“We’re prepared to spend hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Kendrick. “We’re not looking for a handout... We’re prepared to put a lot of owner dollars into our next stadium situation, whether it be the downtown setting or perhaps a ballpark somewhere in the Valley that would be a brand new one.”

“We’re still not any closer,” said Hall. “It’s a pretty complex issue for us because we’re county owned, yet we try and work alongside the city, the state, it’s got to be a partnership. Are we in exchange of term sheets or extended lease? None of that yet… I think we also have to kick the tires and weigh all our other options first. Is it a new stadium? Is it a complete refurbishment? But a significant investment if we do stay.”

This is like selecting a car wash. Which package are you getting? Just a standard wash or are you doing wheels and tires or do you detail the whole thing?

Chase Field is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the National League. Its issues go far past a leaky pipe.

They still haven't fixed the roof. It can open and close, but only if fans aren't present --- better known as a normal Tuesday home game. Attendance is a problem for a team with one playoff appearance in 11 years. The D-backs are ranking near the bottom of the NL since 2005.

The stadium is too big... Outside of Opening Day -- or the Dodgers in town -- or a massive concert --- or the rare playoff appearance --- they can't fill it.

It also lacks today's norms to increase revenue, like premium areas inside that makes fans want to visit outside year round... And sorry Guy Fieri – that shiny sportsbook bar and restaurant isn't going to cut it.

“When you see the new ballparks, its office spaces and hotels and restaurants, something that could benefit whether we are downtown or elsewhere,” Hall said. “Where are those opportunities for us? That’s another thing that we’re discussing internally, because we would love to create 365 days a year of activation around the ballpark.”

“We want to be able to be as appealing as possible to the fan because he and she are those who pay the bills,” Kendrick said. “Getting more fans to come to the ballpark, making it a more a pleasant experience that maybe we can now, some of the premium things that, frankly, our friends up the street the Suns are offering to their fans, and they’re selling out. They have a great team and give them credit for that, but they’ve improved their arena substantially.. and it really is a more fun place to go and watch a game.”

Look what the Suns did next door.

Deluxe wash --- they shined up America West (Footprint Center) and it doesn't even look or feel like the same old arena.

Maybe pull a Coyotes?

Full service wash --- Go homeless, play games in a smaller place --- you already got that at Salt River Fields, and wait for your new building to be built.

Long term, downtown is the place to be. Business and building are booming, but the standard wash to Chase Field isn't cutting it anymore.

Those are my comments, let me hear your @CamCox12 or at ctcox@12News.com.

