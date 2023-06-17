Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate Pride Night

The Diamondbacks remain committed to inclusion in the workplace and at the ballpark.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks hosted their sixth Pride Night at Chase Field on Saturday during their game against the Cleveland Guardians. The D-backs won 6-3, extending their lead in the National League West standings to four games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The D-backs have long been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, becoming the first MLB club to sign One Community’s Unity Pledge, ensuring a commitment to advocating for workplace inclusion and protection for all.

From their Pride merch and giveaways to their messaging, the team’s dedication to celebrating diversity starts at the top, with President Derrick Hall. Diamondbacks Vice President of Government Affairs, Amilyn Pierce, says the organization works to emphasize the importance of making Chase Field a safe space for both employees and fans.

“Derrick Hall’s door is always open, he makes that very clear the day you start here. If there's something that's important to you, it's important to this club. And I think that it has been reflected," Pierce said. "It’s extremely important to this organization, not just on Pride night, but every night that all of our fans across the world know that baseball is for everybody. You don't have to agree with everything that the person sitting next to you feels and their philosophy, but we can all agree on one thing: we're baseball fans. This is really fun baseball to watch right now, and this is going to be the place to be.”

Pierce grew up a D-backs in the Valley and she was a season ticket holder before becoming an employee of the team. She explained how the team recognizes community groups throughout the year with a Juneteenth celebration, Asian Pacific Islander Night in May, and, internally, recognizing Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

While some pro sports teams have pulled back from Pride Month celebrations after being met with pushback, the Diamondbacks continue to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and inclusion at the ballpark. Part of the team’s Pride Night 2023 festivities included the club’s renewal of the UNITY Pledge, signed by Hall.

“To me, it means that the Diamondbacks aren't going to falter when it comes to what's important to us,” Pierce said. “It's really about making sure that people know that if you love baseball, we want you here.”



Noel Guevara, the D-Backs manager of Special Events & Community Programs, has been working with the club for more than a decade. The Corona del Sol High School and Northern Arizona University graduate has had her fingerprints all over Pride Night tonight at Chase Field since its inception in 2017.



“Pride is about embracing who you are. I think whenever the LGBTQ community shows up at the ballpark, it's loud. It's fun. It's colorful... It's a huge passion point of mine, but also the entire organization as a whole. The evolution from the first Pride night has been incredible," Guevara said. "I think when you think of baseball, you wouldn't think that these two would match. But the beauty about baseball is that it brings people together of all different walks of life. This community has really embraced being at the baseball stadium and I think we've done a really good job of welcoming the LGBTQ+ community.”



As part of the Diamondbacks’ community impact team, Guevara helps the club bring different community members to the ballpark and provides opportunities that bring the D-backs brand to the community. Guevara is out and proud and loves coming to work every single day.



“A lot of the leadership has allowed me to feel comfortable walking down the halls and being myself and I think that that says a lot about our culture and our values,” Guevara said. “I know that it makes a big impact on every employee, no matter what demographic or race or background. It really goes a long way where we can feel comfortable being who we are… Everyone has been so supportive of not only myself, but of the entire LGBTQ community… This has been an incredible initiative.”

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, email Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports