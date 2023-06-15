Diamondbacks drop series against defending NL Champion Phillies

The Diamondbacks remain atop the NL West standings after losing three straight games.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn’t manage a series split against the defending National League Champions at Chase Field on Thursday afternoon.

In the final meeting of a four-game set, Philadelphia came back to beat the D-Backs 5-4, winning three straight games on the road against the NL West leaders. This is just the second time that Arizona has lost three games in a series all year.

“This team is probably a little bit frustrated, having lost a couple tough games in a row. That’s a good team over there,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday. “We gotta fight to learn how to win these games and expect to win these games. I know we do. But they’re the defending National League Champions for a reason. It’s nice to go toe-to-toe with them but I’m not all about moral victories. I like wins. Period. End of story.”

At 41-28, the Diamondbacks remain atop their division with the second-best record in the National League. Arizona’s success might be the surprise of the Major League Baseball season so far. Last year, the D-Backs didn’t record their 41st win until Game 93.

Now, Arizona is projected to have as many as four players competing in the 2023 All-Star Game. While dropping three consecutive games at home is a tough pill to swallow, D-Backs first baseman Christian Walker believes this team is in a good spot at this stage.

“It’s a long season. To sit here and act like something like this wasn’t possible is kind of a silly approach,” Walker said Thursday. “I think there’s a difference between what we expect out of ourselves and a realistic expectation for the season and how hard it is… Honestly, I think three games, three of 162, it’s not [expletive]. It is what it is whether you lose three in a row or lose one in a series for the next three. The season is going to shake out the way it is; we’re not worried about it.”

The Diamondbacks continue their homestand over the weekend, welcoming the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game set. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

