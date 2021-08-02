x
Report: Veteran center JaVale McGee signs 1-year deal with Suns

The journeyman center last played for the Denver Nuggets and is currently playing in the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA’s men’s basketball team.
Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

PHOENIX — Veteran NBA center JaVale McGee has reportedly signed a deal to join the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Haynes with Yahoo Sports reported that McGee, 33, agreed to a one-year, $5-million deal with the team on Monday.

The journeyman center last played for the Denver Nuggets and is currently playing in the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA’s men’s basketball team.

Once the butt of many jokes for mental lapses on the court, McGee has proved to be a reliable backup center in the league who won championships with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

McGee adds frontcourt depth for Phoenix and will play behind starting center and UArizona product Deandre Ayton.

    

