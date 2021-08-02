Cameron Payne reportedly re-signs with Suns on 3-year, $19 million deal

Payne proved to be a reliable number two option behind veteran point guard Chris Paul.

PHOENIX — Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne has agreed to return to Phoenix on a new deal, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes said Monday.

The 26-year-old had been a free agent after the 2020-21 season concluded, but he reportedly agreed to a three-year, $19-million deal to stay with the team.

Payne proved to be a reliable No. 2 option behind veteran point guard Chris Paul.

He finished the season shooting a career-high 44% from three.

When CP3 was quarantined under COVID-19 protocols, Payne filled in as the starting guard for the first several games of the Western Conference Finals, including a 29-point performance in a Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix defied all expectations after missing the postseason for 11 straight seasons. Although the team fell short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul also agreed to return to the team on a new four-year deal. The pair of deals preserve the Suns' dynamic backcourt as the team hopes to win the franchise’s first NBA title.

