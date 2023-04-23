Suns looking to close out Clippers in Phoenix on Tuesday in Game 5

The Phoenix Suns won two games in Los Angeles to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

PHOENIX — Basketball fans know Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is no stranger to the fourth-quarter takeover. Paul scored 12 of his 19 points in the final frame of Game 4 at Crytpo.com Arena, helping the Suns to a 112-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 happening on Tuesday in Phoenix. Paul, who turns 38 years old in less than two weeks, turned in a signature performance that complemented the 61 combined points scored by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

“I think the mental fortitude that it takes to come back from a game he had the other day. All three of those guys are trying to figure out ‘you go, I go’ that kind of thing and I thought all three were in ‘go mode’,” Williams said following the Game 4 win. “I’m just grateful for his mental stamina in these types of environments where he’s missing shots one game then he comes back the next game and he just does what Chris does.”

With three minutes left in regulation, Paul hustled under the basket for an offensive rebound and chucked up a desperation three-point shot in the corner that ended up going in – much to the surprise of his teammates. Booker couldn’t help but pause to laugh at CP3’s circus shot as the Clippers called a timeout.

the Suns now have two days to rest up before a closeout Game 5 back in Phoenix on Tuesday and Devin Booker’s ready to get back to the crib @12SportsAZ #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/SHfEud0Zxy — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 22, 2023

“I don’t think he realized that the ball hit the rim, so he thought it was a late shot clock but that’s a tough shot regardless. Off your strong foot, right foot, fading out of bounds – it’s tough,” Booker said. “That’s what we expect from him. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer for a reason.”

Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 37 points in Saturday’s loss, which dropped the Clippers to 3-11 when missing both Leonard (knee) and Paul (knee) in the lineup this season. Westbrook had back-to-back 30-point games and while he’s struggled shooting the ball, he’s been relentlessly getting downhill and drawing contact throughout the series. Even after winning their third straight game against the Clippers, putting them on the brink of elimination, the Suns praised the former MVP.

“He’s a tough cover. That’s why I’ve always kind of laughed at the criticism he’s gotten,” Williams said. “It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen an MVP get the kind of criticism he’s received and you’re seeing MVP-type play these last few games.”

Durant and Westbrook played together in Oklahoma City for eight years, leading the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals. More than 10 years and seven combined franchises later, there is still respect between the two basketball greats.

Kevin Durant signing jerseys for Suns fans ahead of tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Clippers in L.A. — plus @PHXMRORNG in the cut! @12SportsAZ #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/GaldlNwldB — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) April 21, 2023

“People always criticize when you’re successful and doing your thing for this long. Somebody’s always going to find something they don’t like about you. But Russ has been resilient his whole life,” Durant said. “He comes to work, don’t say much, just come hoop. When he’s retired, people are really going, to tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, it’s the fun thing to do, to make a joke out of Russ. But the way he’s been playing since he got with the Clippers showed everybody who he really is."

Westbrook has been tasked with containing Booker, who has been playing at an elite level through these first four games. He’s joined Suns Ring of Honor member Charles Barkley as the only players in the franchise’s history to record five 40-point games in the Playoffs. The 26-year-old fully expected the level of intensity Westbrook has been playing with but agrees that any outside scrutiny is unfounded.

“A lot of people owe him an apology for the way he’s been performing and what he’s been doing but nobody in this locker room is underestimating him,” Booker said. ”We know what he’s capable of and we respect him at the highest level.”

Suns fans are hoping The Fellas can put the Clippers away at home in Game 5 and Booker, the longest-tenured player on the roster, is looking forward to seeing another sellout crowd in Downtown Phoenix come Tuesday.

“I’m ready. That’s our atmosphere there. Two different atmospheres from here,” Booker said after winning both games in L.A. “We had to create our own energy but I know back at the crib it’s going to be ready to go.”

The Suns host the Clippers for Game 5 on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Footprint Center.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, email Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports