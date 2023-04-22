Suns forward Kevin Durant empathizes with injured Clippers Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

The Clippers are now 3-11 when missing both Leonard and George in the lineup

PHOENIX — Even though their competitors right now, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant empathizes with Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who were both ruled out for Game 4 of their first-round series with knee injuries. George, Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, hasn’t played since March 21 while Leonard will be missing his second straight playoff game after leading the Clippers in scoring in Games 1 and 2.

Following Phoenix’s 129-124 win Game 3 on Thursday night, Durant explained how he can relate to the frustration Leonard and Paul might be feeling.

“It’s a tough situation. You want to be out there with your teammates, you want to grind at this part of the year, and you feel like you let a lot of people down who spent their hard-earned money to see you do what you do,” Durant said. “It’s a lot on your mind at that time but you just try to focus on rehabbing and getting better and getting out there as quickly as possible. I'm sure him [Leonard] and PG on that same page.”

We know Durant has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his 16-year NBA career. He ruptured his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals he says he understands the disappointing feeling of working all year for an opportunity to compete in the playoffs, only to be forced to watch in street clothes from the bench. The 34-year-old believes both Leonard and George will be able to overcome any setbacks and continue to play at a high level.

“They both had some tough injuries over their careers but still bounce back like nothing happened, both of them,” Durant said. “That speaks to their work ethic, their care and love for their bodies and their games, and the people around them for helping them out as well.”

After Phoenix’s 112-100 win in Game 4 on Saturday, the Clippers are now 3-11 this season when missing both Leonard and George in the lineup. The Suns won two games on the road giving them a commanding 3-1 series lead heading into Tuesday’s Game 5 in Phoenix. Both teams now have two days of rest after playing a matinee game and there is still a chance Leonard and Paul return in this series. While basketball fans might be disappointed they’re missing out on the matchup of Durant and Leonard on the court, the Suns forward feels for the two-time Finals MVP on the other side.

“Obviously it’s fun playing against an all-time great. I don’t know Kawhi that well but it seems like he just loves the game, loves to play, loves to hoop on this stage, especially around this time in the playoffs,” Durant said. “I’m more disappointed for him that he’s not out there doing something that he loves… I hope he and PG get back healthy soon.”

The Clippers will look to stave off elimination with a win in Phoenix on Tuesday in Game 5. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Footprint Center.

