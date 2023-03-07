'I wanted a new challenge': Shane McInerney hoping to make it in NFL after leaving soccer

Rattlers kicker Shane McInerney left his professional soccer career abroad, in hopes of making the NFL as a kicker.

PHOENIX — "I just decided I wanted to do something different," said Rattlers kicker Shane McInerney. "I wanted a new challenge, so I bought an NFL ball, a kicking stick, started kicking and gave it a go."

It's been quite the journey for Ireland native, Shane McInerney. The lad has played soccer ever since the age of five with the hopes of playing professionally, which he did.

But ever since COVID-19 shut down his professional career (a four-year span), he decided to change directions in a big way.

"This is something I am willing to give about 10 years and really focus on for the next 10 years," McInerney said.

He came to the United States, found a football scholarship at Peru State in Nebraska, and hoped to get drafted into the NFL. That didn't happen and now McInerney has found another avenue to chase his dream with the Arizona Rattlers.

His family back home was initially shocked at the change of direction.

"They would say to me, Like what're you doing?" McInerney said. "You don't know the rules, stick to the soccer, stick with what you're good at. But I know this is something I can do."

So far, so good as he has found instantaneous success in the Indoor Football League with a 92% kicking percentage over the first seven games. The Rattlers picked up McInerney after starter Craig Peterson suffered an injury. McInerney hasn't looked back.

"For me, I love having the responsibility and am confident about going out there to take the responsibility," McInerney said. "Or change the course of the game for our team."

It's a drastic career change most wouldn't dare make. It's one McInerney never anticipated either but is glad he took the leap of faith.

"I saw myself having a career in soccer until I was 33 or 34 and go into the coaching route after," the Ireland native said. "But I am 31 now and have seen some NFL kickers hit their peak at 38 years old, so this is something I am going to dedicate a lot of time to."

"We brought Shane in and he did really well," said Head Coach Kevin Guy. "It's about how the team is playing and we made a decision to stick with him. His accuracy on extra points is excellent and he's right where we want him."

The hope is to take this IFL experience and turn it into a career at the highest level in the NFL and he will continue kicking until he does.

