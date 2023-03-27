Kevin Durant sounds off on beef with Suns great Charles Barkley

You can expect the longtime TNT analyst to come at the two-time NBA Champion during the Playoffs

PHOENIX — We get to enjoy playoff basketball for the next two months and the Phoenix Suns are working to extend their season into June when the NBA Finals tip-off. They have to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series beginning this weekend but the energy in the Suns' training facility has already shifted knowing the grind that's ahead in the coming weeks.

"Yeah, 100% the playoffs definitely feel different," Suns forward Josh Okogie said on Wednesday. "In practice today everybody was more locked in. Not necessarily just on the big things but more on the details. I think the details are where you lose and win games."

The Suns are 8-0 with Kevin Durant on the floor and the two-time NBA champion is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in those eight appearances with Phoenix. Durant played 47 games during the NBA's regular season after suffering an MCL sprain in January and an ankle sprain in March.

"I didn't feel like I played enough ball this year to my standards so it's good to get some extra games in the playoffs. You know, just play the game, have some fun out there, and compete," Durant said. "Preparation is always fun. Getting some extra time to work on your individual game during this four or five-day break in between the Playoffs is always cool for me so I'm feeling good."

This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it https://t.co/ZGGCIs62El — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

With TNT broadcasting this series, there's a good chance Suns legend turned analyst Charles Barkley goes viral for saying something that adds another layer to his feud with Durant. Barkley has repeatedly criticized the 34-year-old forward and the two have engaged in a back-and-forth on social media for more than a year. Now that Durant is rocking the same purple sunburst jersey Barkley helped make famous some 30 years ago in Phoenix, is there a chance that the two could squash their beef?

"Yeah, I wouldn't say we don't we're not on the same page. We may disagree on some stuff, but if you watch TNT, those guys disagree every day," Durant said. "To the core, I respect everything Charles brought to the game of basketball and I've tried to emulate all the greats in some form or fashion. I'd never take away what he means to the game of the ball. I think we're all cut from the same cloth when you when you've been through this journey."

When he was asked what he would say to Barkley if he had a chance to sit down with him, Durant said "I wouldn't sit down with Charles, to be honest." While there's a level of relatability between the two NBA greats, don't expect KD and Chuck to become buddy-buddy anytime soon.

The Suns host the Clippers at Footprint Center for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday, April 16. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

