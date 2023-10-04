Arizona Cardinals shared a cryptic video with a suitcase. Are they teasing new jerseys?

The Cardinals took to social media to share a mysterious video with the words, "coming soon."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It's been an off-season of change for the Arizona Cardinals.

They have replaced their general manager and head coach after the season and seen several other personnel changes on and off the field.

But is more change on the horizon?

After the team shared a mysterious video on social media Wednesday afternoon, many internet sleuths started theorizing.

The 14-second video shows a wide desert landscape before zooming over a suitcase in the field. The suitcase is marked with a pair of logos in the middle, the Cardinals team logo and the Nike swoosh logo.

Coordinates of the Sonoran Desert then appear on screen as the camera circles the case. "Coming Soon" text then appears at the end of the video.

Many are speculating that this is a preview for new team jerseys. The video even has a certain Cardinals linebacker excited for the reveal of the case's contents.

Zaven Collins used the popular movie "Seven" to share his curiosity.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see what actually is in the box. It was previously reported by a Cardinals beat writer that new Cardinals jerseys were expected to be released this year.

Your long national nightmare is over. The Cardinals will have new uniforms this season, multiple sources told me.



Official unveiling expected to be in the lead-up to the draft, which begins April 27.https://t.co/UwnCD7jysN — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 5, 2023

What are you looking for in new Cardinals jerseys? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube