The Suns and Clippers play Game 1 on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know

PHOENIX — Playoff basketball is officially back in the Valley!

With the regular season in the rearview, the Suns now set their sights on another run at an NBA championship. First up, the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Suns find themselves facing a familiar foe. While L.A. is expected to be without injured guard Paul George for most of, if not all, of the first round, the team will still have formidable weapons like Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

The Suns look relatively healthy for the first round. Center Bismack Biyombo and guard Cam Payne are nursing injuries, but should be ready to play.

All Phoenix fans' eyes will certainly be on Kevin Durant as he plays in his first playoff games with the Suns. Fans are eager to see how the starters continue to gel heading into postseason play.

Game 1 is set to tip off at 5 p.m. on April 16 at the Footprint Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Arizona and TNT.

