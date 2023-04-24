'Mama Durant' talks adjusting to life in the Valley, being a single mom and community work

Wanda Durant is that mom waiting for her son at the end of almost every game. Their journey and story were first made famous during Durant’s 2014 MVP speech.

PHOENIX — The Valley has seen its share of MVPs – like Charles Barkley and Steve Nash. A future MVP in Devin Booker, an active MVP in Kevin Durant, and now – the Real MVP.

Recently, Wanda spoke exclusively with 12Sports Cameron Cox, opening up about adjusting to life in the Valley, raising a family as a single mom and the community work that makes her the real MVP.

KD + Mama Durant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TVzxmOoOof — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2023

Kevin Durant and his mom Wanda share a moment after the Suns' big Game 4 win 🫶pic.twitter.com/RsVvjvtGsi — Kevin Durant Nation (@KDNationCP) April 22, 2023

We first meet Mama Durant during her son’s introductory press conference in the Valley. Over 3,000 people showed up at the arena to welcome Durant to town in February.

