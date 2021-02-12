After three major shoulder surgeries, Luke Johnson is hanging up his cleats for good

PHOENIX — Northwest Christian senior linebacker and utility offensive linemen Luke Johnson is medically retiring from football at the age of 18.

Johnson said his shoulder was dislocating roughly three times every game, popping in and out like a puzzle piece – immense pain would hit him each time his labrum tore.

With three major shoulder surgeries within a four-year span in Johnson's junior season at Northwest Christian, an MRI revealed 22% bone loss in his shoulder from playing football.

After consulting with medical officials, Johnson said they deemed him healthy to play if he was able to tolerate the pain, which he did. However, that season he would dislocate his shoulder three times each game.

So, with offers from Division 2 schools such as Black Hills State University, Southern Nazarene University, the College of Idaho (his preferred choice) and 20 plus Division 3 schools, why did Johnson retire?

He said he was thinking about his future career endeavors and future family.

“I know at some point, football ends for everyone no matter what level you reach, it’s going to come to an end. I had no regrets and I wanted to keep it that way,” Johnson said. “I want to do things after high school, I want to be able to pick up my kids one day. I also want to follow in my father’s footsteps and join the fire department.”

Final game

As a highly sought-after recruit and an avid football player since age 7, foregoing college football and electing to retire was anything but a swift decision for the senior.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do because it was putting away the thing, I love the most. It’s hard to see my friends go on and continue their careers or finish what we started and having to end mine, but I know it’s the right decision for me,” Johnson said.

After the most recent injury this year against Buckeye Union High School, Johnson was deemed out for the season. But he didn’t throw in the towel completely. Instead, he took on a new role as an extension of the coaching staff, according to head coach David Inness.

“Luke was one of the best leaders we’ve ever had at Northwest, even though he was injured he never missed a meeting, practice or a game. Although, his playing career might be over Luke while he was injured became an extension of the coaching staff,” Inness said, “I expect great things out of him no matter what route he chooses to go.”

Johnson, however, had one more shining moment before he finally closed the door on his football career.

He suited up one final time for the last game of the regular season – it happened to be senior night – and was substituted in to score a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

It was the most emotional moment of the 18-year-old’s career.

“It was a highly emotional moment for Luke and his teammates everyone just loves the kid so much and we were all happy we could send him off the way we did,” Inness said.

Transitioning to college studies

Now that Johnson’s playing days are officially behind him, he has started the transition into the college admissions process.

Coach Inness, however, said he believes Johnson could become “Coach Johnson” someday if he wanted to.

Johnson said he plans on finishing college before jumping back into the game he loves. He hopes to get his EMT certification and follow in his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter.

“He will be a captain in the fire department someday, he’s a natural-born leader and will do great things,” Inness said.

Although Johnson's playing days are over for good. he’s thankful for the opportunities and important life lessons that the game has taught him.

“I definitely would like to thank all my coaches throughout the years, whether that’s junior high or high school coaches, my teammates and my father who has coached me throughout my career. Each of them has helped me get to where I am today.” Johnson said.