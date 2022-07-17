Gavin Turley 'blessed' to even be in position to possibly hear his name called in MLB draft

Gavin Turley broke the AIA Class 6A single-season home run record with 15 during his senior season.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Open up the Hamilton High School baseball player vault and you'll see over 100 players have gone on to play baseball in college, with nearly 25 alumni drafted to the MLB since 2001. Perhaps the most notable from the Chandler high school: current Los Angeles Dodger outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Gavin Turley hopes to be another name on that list as the first round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft is set to begin on Sunday.

"Just blessed to even be in this situation," the 18-year-old said. "It has always been a dream of mine to be in this moment."

The Oregon State commit is currently the 107th ranked draft prospect, according to MLB. Scouts view his tools and skillsets as similar to other top-rated high school prospects, including a projected top-3 overall pick Elijah Green.

In his senior season with the Huskies, Turley hit .317 with 15 home runs, 31 RBIs and 36 runs scored. His 15 home runs broke the Class 6A AIA single-season record of 12 set by another Hamilton alum Mike Brueser.

Earlier this month, Turley was awarded the 2022 Arizona Player of the Year award by Perfect Game Four Corners.

Baseball is a family game for Turley

The game is like second nature to the Turley family.

His father, Jason Turley, was drafted out of high school in the 21st round of the 1993 draft by the Houston Astros.

That experience for Gavin is beyond anything he could imagine having in a role model.

"It's beyond crazy to have him by my side," Gavin said. "He's guided me through this whole process, the good and the bad."

But if you ask Jason, his son's talent far outweighs his when he was 18 years old.

"It's not even close," he said smiling. "I would have been a fan asking for his autograph. I'm known now as just Gavin's dad."

Gavin's older brother, Noah, is also playing ball. After spending this past season at the University of Arizona, Noah announced Saturday that he is transferring to Oklahoma State.

Ready wherever the game takes him

The unknowns of the draft are what makes the three-day event one of the most nerve-wracking for any ballplayer.

There are 30 teams and all of them are possibilities of where Turley could land. But he could also end up in Corvallis this fall.

"Scary in the best way possible," he said. "I don't know where I am going. Who knows if I even get drafted or not. Either way, I am ready for it. I've been preparing my whole life for this."

Having been there before, his dad has the only advice he feels is necessary to help navigate this weekend.

"Take it a day at a time. Minute by minute," Jason Turley said. "Just focus on the six inches in front of your face because at this moment there is literally nothing else he can do. It will happen the way it happens."

