Former Cardinals intern now one of the nation's best pass rush coaches

Four years ago, Brandon Jordan found himself without a job, so he started training high school kids. Now, he works closely with some of the NFL's best pass rushers.

PHOENIX — If you’re a football fan, you’ve likely seen Brandon Jordan’s work. He trains some of the best pass rushers in the nation.

Coach Jordan’s journey to being an elite coach is anything but conventional.

After a college career as an offensive lineman, he got into coaching the defensive line. Four years ago, BT found himself without a job, so he started training high school kids back home in New Orleans. His workouts and techniques went viral.

Now, he travels the country, working with some of the NFL's best pass rushers and more than 200 NFL players.

12 Sports first met Coach Jordan during Cardinals training camp last fall. He was a coaching intern. That led to a full-time job with Michigan State as their pass rush specialist coach.

Recently, BT was in Phoenix again, getting some of the Cardinals ready for the season and 12 Sports' Cameron Cox caught up with him.

