North Canyon's Joy Moorer recognized as Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Moorer is the third consecutive North Canyon girls' track and field athlete to be recognized.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix's North Canyon High School is a hotbed for girls' track and field talent.

The Rattlers have won the AIA Girls Track & Field Division II State Championship five times since 2017 with several girls winning titles and setting records in individual events.

After a stellar senior season at North Canyon, Joy Moorer is being recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year. Moorer is the third athlete from North Canyon to receive the honor since 2019.

"She's set a high standard again. She's overall left a big, big impression on North Canyon cemented her name along with a lot of the other girls who were like big sisters," North Canyon track coach Airabin Justin said. "She's a fierce competitor, she works extremely hard, she loves track and field. Overall, she's just a great kid. One of the best kids I've coached."

Moorer was one of the most dominant hurdlers in the state during the 2021-2022 season, going undefeated in the 300-meter hurdles. She defended her state titles in the long jump and 300mH and won at key meets like the Chandler Rotary Invitational and the Arcadia Invitational.

After initially committing to Texas A&M, Moorer announced she signed with the University of Colorado in early July.

Moorer's community service and performance in the classroom contributed to her Gatorade Player of the Year nomination and recognition. She maintained a 3.84 GPA and volunteered at Phoenix Children's Hospital with the Celebrating Serenity Foundation, her family's foundation honoring her late sister.

"Going pro would be the number one goal. Definitely still going to go to college to go neonatal occupational therapy but definitely going pro to do 4x400 and 400mH," Moorer said of her future plans. "I'm definitely disciplined... Even when I was a freshman coming in here, I was the mature little girl."

The Gatorade Player of the Year program began in 1985 and now celebrates more than 600 elite high school athletes nationwide across 12 different sports annually.

North Canyon's Dominique Mustin was named Gatorade's Arizona Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2019 and her teammate Jadyn Mays was recognized in 2020. Moorer, who was teammates with both Mustin and Mays, is the latest star to emerge from North Canyon's track and field dynasty.

"I'm very grateful. I obviously have a lot of inspiration from Dom and Jadyn and other girls that have come from North Canyon so it's just the fact that I'm able to represent North Canyon just like they did and now I have other girls under me who look up to me," Moorer said. "I think I've done a good job. I'm just happy that I've been able to show what I can do and give it to other young girls."



Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports