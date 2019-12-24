The 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium is just days away as a pair of undefeated teams will vie for a spot in the championship game.

No. 2-ranked Ohio State will take on defending champion, No. 3 Clemson in the semifinal game. The winner will go on to play the winner of the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma.

Both Clemson and Ohio State come in to the College Football Playoff 13-0.

The two teams faced off in the College Football Playoff semifinal in December of 2016, at the Fiesta Bowl, when Clemson was the 2-seed and Ohio State was the 3-seed. Clemson won that game in a blowout 31-0.

This is Clemson's 5th-straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. They are 3-1 in semifinal games.

This marks Ohio State's third appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP in the 2014-15 year.

Ohio State is 5-3 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson is 1-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl (2016).

Gameday Timeline

11:00 a.m.: Parking lots and the ticket office opens for will call distribution and ticket sales

12:00 p.m.: Fan Fest and Stadium Club open

4:00 p.m.: Stadium gates open

5:00 p.m.: Fan Fest and Stadium Club close

5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies begin

6:00 p.m.: Kickoff

Tickets

Tickets for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday Dec. 28, can be found on the Fiesta Bowl's official ticket exchange site.

Click here to access the ticket exchange.

Mobile Tickets

If mobile tickets are printed, you will not be allowed access to the game. Do not print mobile tickets.

Mobile tickets should be on your phone prior to your arrival at State Farm Stadium and be prepared to show your code to the ticket scanner as you approach the game.

Mobile tickets are individually barcoded allowing one scan per entry. Any attempts to duplicate, alter, or sell copies of the mobile ticket may result in admittance being refused to the event.

All tickets for the same event will be in one link.

If you are having issues with your mobile tickets, you can contact the Fiesta Bowl Ticket Office at 480-350-0911.

Parking

Click here to view the stadium's parking map for gameday.

Tickets to certain lots can be found on the Fiesta Bowl site here. Cash parking on gameday will also be available.

Rideshare

Rideshare will operate out of the Black Lot located south of State Farm Stadium.

Those using rideshare to attend the game should arrive early to allow for extended wait times to the end of the rideshare lot.

At the end of the game, guests should walk back to the Black Lot where they will request a ride and meet their rideshare vehicle.

Fan Fest Pregame Party

All fans are invited to attend the Fan Fest Pregame Party prior to the Fiesta Bowl which is located on the Great Lawn on the west side of State Farm Stadium.

This includes the PlayStation game trailer, lawn games, inflatables, a jumbotron and a performance by each university’s marching band, cheerleaders and mascot.

The Fan Fest Pregame Party is open from 12:00pm-5:00pm.

Clear Bag Policy

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12"x6"x12"

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar). The Fiesta Bowl will have these bags available in limited quantities at State Farm Stadium gates on game day.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the entry tent marked “ADA Entrance.”

Prohibited items include purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Wheelchair assistance

Wheelchair assistance is available to guests upon entry into the stadium and is scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests for wheelchair assistance can be made by asking a stadium staff member or by visiting a Guest Services Office located near sections 104, 123, 417 and 448.



The stadium will provide wheelchairs and a staff member to escort guests to their seats, but it is requested that mobility impaired patrons be accompanied by another adult in their party.

Upon arrival at the seating location, guests are required to surrender wheelchairs to stadium staff. Stadium provided wheelchairs may not be used as temporary seating for events.

To make arrangements for post-event wheelchair assistance, guests are asked to fill out a wheelchair escort request form stating their desired pick-up time and location. Wheelchair escort request forms are available at all stadium Guest Services Offices.



