In a great tribute to athletes, the theme of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl parade is Women in Sports.

The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Cheez-It starts at 9 a.m., featuring floats, marching bands, balloons, equestrian units and more.

The route starts on Central Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road. The parade route goes south.

It then turns east on Camelback Road, then south again on 7th Street. The parade ends north of Indian School Road.

There is parking in the neighborhoods near the route. There is also a light rail stop at Central and Camelback Road that is on the route. You can also buy parking at the start of the parade for $25.

You can buy reserved seats in bleachers at the start of the parade for $30.

The theme of the parade is Women in Sports, and the grand marshals are Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette, U.S. Women’s Soccer players Julie Ertz and Jessica McDonald, U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi.

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl game is later that day, Saturday, Dec. 28. Clemson is facing Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal.

