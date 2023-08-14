Homecoming for ASU's DeCarlos Brooks comes with enhanced leadership role

The hometown kid is back in Arizona and reunited with his former high school coach, Shaun Aguano.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Sun Devils were back in Tempe for another day of camp Monday, and his Arizona homecoming has come full circle for one player.

"He can just give me a look and I am like, OK, I got what you're saying, coach,'" Arizona State University running back, DeCarlos Brooks said. "He doesn't have to say anything. Just everybody is so familiar, knows me as a player and what I can do."

It has been an easy transition for the running back, who hails from Chandler High and has three state titles to go along with it. Before his collegiate career, Brooks played under then Chandler Head Coach Shaun Aguano with the duo finding ultimate success.

The two formed an unbreakable relationship and reunited years later in Tempe.

"Just having that bond and closeness it helps," Brooks said. "Because I get what he's getting at and he understands me as a player and person."

During the offseason, Brooks transferred from Cal where he played a full season in 2022 logging 250 rushing yards and a touchdown. He brings more of a veteran presence gained from his invaluable reps with Cal. It was one of the first differences Aguano recognized in the back.

"The way he goes about his business has not changed," Aguano said. "I know him, he's a mature guy that takes care of his business and so it's really easy to coach when they can take care of their own."

At this point in time, it seems Cameron Skattebo will handle the bulk of the reps with Brooks and the other younger pieces picking up the rest of the workload. Yet it's important to note DeCarlos brings experience playing in the Pac-12 and understands the level in which the game is played.

And with the help of a familiar face in Aguano, the sky is the limit for Brooks while repping the maroon and gold.

"He's always trying to get the extra out of me," Brooks said. "That 1% that can get me a little bit better."

The Sun Devils will open the season against Southern Utah on Thursday, August 31.

Sports