Sun Devils wrap stay at Camp Tontozona with open scrimmage

Thousands of ASU football fans made the trip to the High Country to get a look at Kenny Dillingham’s team.

PAYSON, Ariz. — Ask any Arizona State player or coach who has been up to Camp Tontozona, and they'll tell you there's nothing like it. The trip – complete with players sleeping in twin bed, hiking Kush Mountain, jumping off Tillman Rock, and learning the history of athletes who came before them – is almost like a rite of passage for Sun Devil football players.

First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham brought the tradition back with a four-day stay that culminated with a scrimmage in front of thousands of loyal Sun Devil supporters. Former ASU quarterback Brock Osweiler, who never had the opportunity to experience Camp T as a player, was among the many football alumni who made the trip up to the High Country.

“When I was playing for Coach [Dennis] Erickson, he had just pulled the plug on coming up here during fall camp and I never got this experience,” Osweiler said. “So, to bring my two little girls and my wife up today, see some old teammates and get to experience what Camp T is all about -- I'd simply say it's just special.”

Dillingham has yet to announce who his starting quarterback will be when ASU opens the 2023 season at home against Southern Utah on August 31, but Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne suffered what was described as a minor hamstring tear during Saturday’s scrimmage. Dillingham also announced that freshman defensive back Montana Warren will be out for six to eight weeks, with the hope that he can be available mid-season with what was described as a shoulder injury.

Dillingham told reporters after the scrimmage that he wanted to give the young players a chance to play in a game-like environment. The ASU alum described his time at Camp T as “unbelievable” and said he would like to continue the tradition so beloved by fans and challenged Sun Devil Nation to help elevate the experience for players and staff.



“And this support that we had today… Can we continue that support through the good and the bad? I think we will because I think we got a lot of passionate fans who care about this place and see that we're trying to bring back the traditions of old,” Dillingham said. “The facility definitely needs some upkeep. Maybe we can get some people behind that -- some people who are passionate about this place like I am and maybe improve some of the facilities so we could come up here longer.”

ASU tight end Jalin Conyers is poised to have a breakout season for the Sun Devils. At 6’4” and 265 pounds, the redshirt junior already stands out on the field, but his outgoing personality makes him a media darling and fan favorite. This was his first trip to Camp T and the time spent bonding with his teammates and living with little-to-no cell service for four days is a memory he’ll carry throughout his football career and beyond.

“A lot of us were hesitant and didn’t really know what to expect. But we came out here, worked out tails off on the field, and had fun,” Conyers said. “Whether it was in the bunks or going down to the creek, I just think it was a team bonding experience we definitely needed. And having the fans out here for the last day, man, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on X: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports