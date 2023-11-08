ASU wide receiver Jake Smith reportedly denied eligibility by NCAA

The former Gatorade National Player of the Year won’t be able to play for the Sun Devils in 2023.

PAYSON, Ariz. — There's no doubt the Arizona State football team is having a blast at Camp Tontozona, but the Sun Devils received some disappointing news from the NCAA during their stay in Payson.

The NCAA has reportedly denied ASU wideout and Scottsdale native Jake Smith’s transfer waiver, making him ineligible for 2023.

“Jake's battled and battled and been through so much in his football career and to have something that means so much to him taken away -- after all the work you put in -- you know, it's not the right thing to do for the kid,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said following Friday’s practice. “Everything we should do in college athletics should be about the kids -- not the adults.”

The NCAA’s ruling is because ASU will be the third school Smith has transferred to before graduating. Smith made an appeal to play for the Sun Devils this season after he was declared a medical non-counter at USC due to a foot injury.

Smith started his college career at Texas in 2019 but the redshirt junior hasn't played since 2020 and has been limited by injuries. Dillingham did not mince words about the NCAA’s decision.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be honest. I think it’s a kid who’s an unbelievable kid who went through a lot. College football is supposed to be about helping kids achieve their dreams and helping them become young men. It’s very disappointing. I think this game helps Jake Smith. Jake Smith’s last six months here of growing, maturing as a young man who’s had a lot of ups and downs, who’s at a high in his life right now,” Dillingham said. “For him to have to face that when he's on an upward trajectory is the opposite of what college athletics is supposed to be. Because it should be about helping the student-athlete and I think that decision is hurting our student-athlete.”

High school football fans in the Valley remember the former Notre Dame Prep and Friday Night Fever star who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2018. Smith has been a standout throughout fall camp, receiving high praise from quarterback and Tucson native Trenton Bourget among others.

“Jake is somebody I’ve grown up playing against, you know, played him in 7-on-7 and saw him in high school a couple of times. He’s just somebody that’s going to work hard and he’s not going to say much,” Bourget said. “He’s a quick dude… Obviously, in spring, he was a little banged up, but he’s somebody that shows you it doesn’t matter how much adversity you go through. As long as you put your head down and work, it’s going to be a positive outcome.”

What the future holds for Smith remains to be seen but the NCAA’s ruling is just the latest development impacting ASU football as the Sun Devils prepare for their final season in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils will hold an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Camp T beginning at 9 a.m., where fans will have an opportunity to see Dillingham in action in his first head coaching role.

