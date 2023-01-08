Dream big, work hard: JJ Watt to play his final game

The legendary defensive lineman announced his retirement in late December. Sunday will be his last game in the NFL.

Dream big, work hard: That's the message Cardinals Defensive End JJ Watt is leaving us with as he gears up for his final game of pro football.

Watt announced his retirement in late December, saying that he was going to finish out the season before withdrawing from the NFL. Fans banded together to give a fond farewell to who many consider one of the greatest defensive linemen of all time.

Watt has played for Arizona the past two seasons after a long run with the Houston Texans. During his career, Watt has earned several accolades including, 3x Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, 7-time All-Pro, and 2-time sack leader.

He posted his cleats Saturday night ahead of the big game.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out a shot of Watt's younger brothers Derek and T.J.

The Watt Brothers 💪 pic.twitter.com/FUNKBfTztx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2023

J.J. said he couldn't ask for better brothers. And as for the team? The Arizona Cardinals are on for one final ride.

