Cardinals JJ Watt announces he will retire after 2022 season

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end tweeted out he played his "last ever NFL home game" on Sunday night.

PHOENIX — It looks like one of the NFL's greatest is finally ready to hang up his cleats. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced he's played his final NFL home game.

Shortly after the tweet, Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban reported Watt will be retiring at the end of the season.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," the tweet read. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt has played for Arizona the past two seasons after a long run with the Houston Texans. During his career, Watt has earned several accolades including, 3x Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton Man of the Year, 7-time All-Pro, and 2-time sack leader.

Additional details about Watt's retirement have yet to be released by the team. This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.

