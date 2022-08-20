Friday Night Fever Preview: Cactus Cobras

The Cactus Cobras are embracing change for the 2022 season.

PHOENIX — The Cactus Cobras are embracing change in 2022.

After more than two decades on the coaching staff, Brian Belles is stepping into the role of head coach for the first time in his career.

“I’ve been at Cactus for a long time. I’ve been through the ups and the downs, but we’ve always been successful,” Belles said. “I’ve always been a background guy doing all the dirty work and now it’s time for me to lead my own program. I’m excited.”

The longtime defensive coordinator turned first-year head coach will be leading the Cobras as they make the transition from 4A to 5A this season. Cactus became a perennial power in the 4A division, winning state championships in 2005 and 2009 and earning a spot in the Open Division Playoffs in 2021. The Cobras lost to the eventual state champion Saguaro Sabercats in the Open Division quarterfinals last year and they’re coming into 2022 with a mission.

“Prove everybody wrong,” senior defensive end Dom Soloano said. “They thought that we can’t contend with 5A teams because we’re a small 4A team from the west side so we’re going to prove everybody wrong.”

Belles is taking over a Cactus program that shook up the Open Division playoffs last year and he’s ready to take his team to new heights. He describes Cactus’ schedule as brutal, but he’s excited to see how the hard work of his student-athletes translates on the field.

“Being able to step up to a different level of competition is going to be a big challenge for us and we’re looking forward to that,” Belles said. “You’re going to see a typical Cactus team. We’re going to be undersized; we’re going to be tough; we’re going to be gritty; we’re going to be disciplined and we’re going to play for four quarters.”

Cactus has a long tradition of excellence that players, coaches and students all take pride in. The Cobras open their season at home on Friday, September 9, against American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek.

