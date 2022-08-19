Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy out with Achilles tendon rupture

The Mercury guard suffered the injury during their WNBA playoff game against the Aces

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury on Friday announced that guard Shey Peddy suffered a right Achilles tendon during Game 1 of their WNBA Playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peddy suffered a non-contact injury in front of the Mercury bench during the third quarter of their Round 1 game. She was carried off the court and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"That's our third point guard we've lost this season," Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard said following practice on Friday. "Shey is one of our best defensive players. She's been a true lockdown defender for us, guarding a lot of the toughest matchups. Then, also, just really huge of the offensive side with her threes. So we will ask more from others and ask people to step up to fill that space as they've done all year."

I can’t lie, these past 48hrs has been tough for me. I’ve cried, blamed myself and cried some more trying to make sense of everything. But I know I’m built for the challenge and this will only make me stronger. Minor setback for a major comeback! 😤 pic.twitter.com/xBm2Frvo9C — Shey Peddy (@SheyP11) August 20, 2022

This Mercury team has faced tremendous adversity on and off the court all season long but managed to secure the eighth and final seed in the WNBA Playoffs. Phoenix will be heading into a must-win Game 2 in Las Vegas without Peddy (right Achilles), Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal reasons) and Diana Taurasi (right quad).

"Honestly, I have no idea how we're still keeping it together. I would not wish our season upon anybody else," Mercury forward Brianna Turner said. "It's obviously been really tough. We're always adjusting every single week. At the end of the day we know we have to stick together because if we fall apart that's going to make things even worse."

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury for Game 2 of the Round 1 series on Saturday a 6 p.m.

Resilient is who and what we are. pic.twitter.com/Kv8qh0FHMW — X - Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 20, 2022

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports