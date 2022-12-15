Yuma County declares emergency over 'border crisis'

The county says rising flu and COVID-19 cases are straining Yuma's health care resources as the region accommodates migrants coming across the border.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency due to a "health and humanitarian" crisis occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The county said a rising number of influenza cases – combined with an increasing number of migrants coming into Yuma – has put a strain on the county's health care resources.

Because the county expects border crossings to increase even more after the Title 42 policy expires on Dec. 21, Yuma is preparing for the situation to get worse in the coming weeks.

"The emergency declaration will allow for additional flexibility and resources to address the evolving issue," the county's declaration stated.

Title 42 was implemented during the pandemic to quickly expel prospective asylum-seekers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last April that the immigration rule was no longer needed because vaccines had lessened the threat of COVID-19.

But officials in southern Arizona worry the elimination of Title 42 will cause a surge in border crossings.

"The projected increase of asylum seekers and migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care to Yuma residents," the declaration states.

Yuma County said at least 300,000 apprehensions were made by local Border Patrol agents in the fiscal year 2022.

Emergency declarations at the border are nothing new in this region of Arizona.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared an emergency last December due to an influx of people crossing over the border.

“The change in the movement of migrants greatly impacts the Yuma community,” Nicholls said last year.

