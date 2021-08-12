Yuma mayor declares emergency due to border crisis

Mayor Douglas Nicholls has asked for federal and state resources to address a recent influx of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls has declared a local emergency due to the high number of undocumented people that have been crossing through the border city.

The mayor said Thursday his city needs federal and state resources to accommodate an influx of people walking across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The change in the movement of migrants greatly impacts the Yuma community,” Nicholls said in a statement.

According to the city, more than 6,000 people have walked through the Yuma area in the last five days. The city said this surge in migrants could put a strain on Yuma's medical resources and agricultural industry.

In October, federal authorities said there were more than 164,000 encounters at the southern border, a 128% increase from October 2020.

Thursday's proclamation should entitle Yuma to receive state and federal funding for aid, relief, and assistance to mitigate the crisis.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently traveled down to Yuma to publicly call for greater border enforcement at the federal level.

"Mr. President, do something, do anything," Ducey said as he slammed the Biden administration, calling the border crisis "a federal issue."

The governor said earlier this week the National Guard will be sending extra resources to support the Arizona Department of Public Safety at the Arizona-Mexico border.

