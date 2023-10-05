Asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as Title 42 ends

Roughly 150,000 people are waiting and hoping to come to the United States and that will likely stress and stretch the already limited resources.

ARIZONA, USA — With the COVID-era Title 42 coming to an end Thursday, immigration attorney Yasser Sanchez said we must anticipate the humanitarian crisis that will happen at the border.

"It's going to be chaos, it's going to be disorder and criminal organizations are going to be trying to get around things and so we're going to be seeing some sad images of pain and suffering," Sanchez said.

Roughly 150,000 people are waiting and hoping to come to the United States and that will likely stress and stretch the already limited resources.

Sanchez added while taking in refugees who have been waiting for a new opportunity is nothing new, this time the situation is different.

"There are people lining up to immigrate legally into the United States and have their case and the rule of law applied to their immigration case. These aren't people storming our Southern border; these are people coming to the Southern border and asking the government to take them in as refugees."

This influx will make it crucial for already stretched churches like Iglesia Cristiana Alfa Y Omega to be on standby, acting as shelters for so many desperate for a different destiny.

"These are human beings coming in and so the human side of it has to be taken into account," Sanchez said.

Sanchez added that even though immigration is a federal issue, it hits at the state and local levels. The immediate impact is something the state won't be able to ignore as tens of thousands move in.

"We will have people in churches, in homeless shelters, needing water so look to see what shelters are taking donations for children's clothing, women's clothing, and just remember they're human beings and we need to take care of them. These people are suffering and as such, we have to look with open hearts as a country and support these people in one way or another and give them the benefit of the doubt."

Up to Speed