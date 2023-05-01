'What we've been doing isn't working': End of Title 42 could lead to big changes in Arizona

The pandemic-era expulsion powers are set to end on May 11. Border communities and state officials are scrambling to allevatie an already-stressed migration system.

NOGALES, Ariz. — Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to break her silence on Monday and release her plan for how Arizona will address an expected increase in migration when Title 42 ends on Thursday.

Hobbs, before Monday, had not shared any information on how she planned to address the expected increase in people hoping to find asylum, a new home or better living opportunities heading to the U.S.-Mexico border after the pandemic-era migration rules expire.

Officials in D.C., Arizona and towns across the border are scrambling to find solutions on how to alleviate what the Department of Homeland Security calls a "fundamentally outdated and broken immigration system."

Hobbs' proposed plan address five main points, including:

Public Safety - Arizona Department of Public Safety assisting local law enforcement through search and rescue operations and assisting drug interception.

Partnerships - NGOs, federal agencies and other states working together to help migrants get to their end destination.

Transportation - Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) assisting migrants with safe transportation, lessening the burden of local communities and states.

Executive Action - Powers of Gov. Hobbs used to provide emergency funding and assist in specific border challenges.

Shelter - Providing emergency funding for temporary shelter while migrants await transportation outside of Arizona.

The challenges will be most felt by overwhelmed migrants, over-capacity detention facilities and overly stressed border communities, namely in Yuma and Nogales.

"What we've been doing isn't working, and it's causing potential for loss of life, and just pain and hardship," Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said in a recent interview. "But more needs to be done."

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have advocated to keep Title 42 in place while suggesting the Biden administration prioritize workable and humane solutions that don't burden the border towns.

“The numbers need to match the resources, if they don’t, border patrol could find themselves being overwhelmed by the numbers,” Kelly said in an exclusive interview.

