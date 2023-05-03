'It's all about luck': App used by asylum seekers filled with flaws advocates say

The only way migrants can apply for asylum is through an app that was launched back in 2020.

PHOENIX — With the end of Title 42 approaching, Arizona is preparing for a massive influx of migrants.

The number of people anticipated to arrive at the Yuma sector is double or triple what that area sees now. The Biden Administration announced they will send 1,500 military personnel to the southern border to help with the surge.

Some have waited months and even years for this to happen. For the thousands of people seeking asylum, they will need a smartphone and internet.

The CBP One app was launched in 2020 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Migrants must fill out several questions to receive an appointment with CBP.

Right now, it's the only way to apply for asylum.

Chelsea Sachau is the managing attorney for the Florence Project's Border Action Team. They aim to help ensure every detained adult and child immigrant has access to counsel.

She claims the app is filled with several flaws that put many at a disadvantage, including families who have to schedule multiple appointments and those who aren't familiar with using a smartphone.

"Inherently, there are certain populations that don't know how to use it and won't be able to use it," Sachau said.

Not to mention migrants need to have a smartphone or be able to afford one.

Back in March, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Nogales Port of Entry and touted the app as an effective measure.

“We are now processing approximately 740 people a day," Mayorkas said. It’s a powerful example of its utility and efficiency.”

However, Sachau claims about 100,000 use it every day, adding it's just a lucky few who can get the appointment.

“Every single morning, you have to log on at the exact right minute with the exact perfect cell connection, and you're only really competing in a lottery way against all the other 100,000 people doing those things,” she said.

Making those seeking a better future feel helpless and frustrated.

“They find it incredibly traumatic, to sit there and in vain, every single day; they are a parent, they have a responsibility to protect their kids' lives, and there's literally nothing else they can do to access the process,” Sachau said.

As for the future, Sachau said more needs to be done to fix these issues but also said that there need to be more options for migrants besides a smartphone app.

“At the end of the day, it's never going to be functional as the only access point to asylum,” she said.

