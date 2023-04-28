'I don’t have a high level of confidence': Mark Kelly talks about Title 42 immigration issues and more in exclusive sit-down

Kelly expressed concerns that the federal response would not be able to handle a surge of immigrants seeking asylum in the United States.

PHOENIX — Hundreds, sometimes thousands of migrants try to cross the U.S.-Mexico border every day.

For the past three years, the government has rejected more than 2 million asylum-seeking migrants thanks to Title 42.



But on May 11, the use of Title 42 may end, and officials fear it may lead to a surge in illegal immigration.

"We expect a higher level of migrant(ion), and I made it clear to [Biden administration] that it is unacceptable to be releasing people into the streets and communities across Arizona,” Sen. Mark Kelly said in an exclusive interview with 12News.



Kelly expressed concerns that the federal response would not be able to handle a surge of immigrants seeking asylum in the United States.

“The numbers need to match the resources, if they don’t, border patrol could find themselves being overwhelmed by the numbers.” Kelly said.

The Senator said he discussed the issue with the White House this week.

“It’s whether or not they are ready to implement the plan they put in place, are the resources there," Kelly said.



When asked if he was confident in the plan, he said: "I don’t have a high level of confidence."



Kelly also answered questions about the fentanyl crisis. Over the last month, Sheriff Paul Penzone called Kelly his "wingman" as the Maricopa County Sheriff tries to combat fentanyl in his jails.



"It’s not all prisons and jails. It’s communities all across the country. It’s all 50 states," Kelly said "This stuff gets trafficked by transnational criminal organizations."

To fight back, Kelly wants to see new legislation to crack down on the precursor used to make the drug and expand the use of technology that can detect hidden drugs at the border.



“This is a national security issue for us,” Kelly said.

