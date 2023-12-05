Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

After a record-breaking surge of migration before Title 42 went away, illegal crossings seem to have slowed down.

YUMA, Ariz. — The border between the U.S. and Mexico is relatively calm, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions.

Title 42 allowed border officials to quickly expel asylum-seeking migrants to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fear was once the policy ended, the US would be hit with a wave of migrants.

In the lead-up to Wednesday night, thousands of people crossed the border.

Wednesday was the second-highest arrest day in Yuma history while border patrol was at 220% capacity.

But on Thursday, there was no expected surge.

“We have not, we have not, but again these types of situations are very unpredictable,” San Luis Police Lt. Marco Santana said.

However, the region still faces the effects of the past few days.

The Regional Center for Border Health said they are handling nearly 800 processed migrants a day.

They provide them with food, a COVID test, help to book a flight and a ride to the airport.

“The number of people coming across the border is more than we can handle,” says Regional Center for Border Health CEO Amanda Aguirre.

While the number of migrants was down on Friday, there are no promises it will stay that way.

"A lot of things can change," Lt. Santana said.

