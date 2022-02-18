Border agency chief faces challenges from within and outside

Chris Magnus, Tucson's former police chief, admits there are morale problems within U.S. Customs and Border Protection -- the agency he now oversees.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Chris Magnus has many challenges to overcome in his new role as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Among them are agent discontent, allegations of migrant mistreatment, a failure to recruit more women, and an asylum system that many view as broken.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Magnus acknowledged morale problems within the nation's largest law enforcement agency but offered no quick answers to the heavy migration flow to the U.S., which attracts more asylum seekers than any other country.

Magnus might seem like an unconventional pick. As police chief in Tucson, Arizona, he rejected federal grants to collaborate on border security with the agency he now leads and kept a distance from Border Patrol leaders.

“There have always been periods of migrant surges into this country for different reasons, at different times,” he said last week. “But I don’t think anybody disputes that the numbers are high right now and that we have to work as many different strategies as possible to deal with those high numbers.”

