Tucson Police chief will officially head US Customs and Border Protection; TPD deputy chief promoted to chief

Back on April 12, President Joe Biden nominated Chief Chris Magnus to be the next commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus will officially head the U.S. Customs and Border Protection after the U.S. Senate approved his nomination on Tuesday.

While Magnus was a critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, the White House shared that Magnus was selected for his "key role in rebuilding community trust in law enforcement and dramatically reducing the number of shootings and homicides." The White House also attributed the nomination to Magnus' "extensive experience in addressing immigration issues" due to the Old Pueblo's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.

After being stalled in the Senate for months due to a dispute with the Department of Homeland Security over the Portland protests for months, Magnus' confirmation hearing was held on Oct. 19, where he outlined how he would lead CBP.

During that hearing, the TPD chief said as the head of CBP, he would prioritize enforcing U.S. immigration laws while maintaining humane treatment of migrants in federal custody. He also outlined the importance of testing and vaccination of detained migrants and discussed closing the gaps made in the border wall construction halt.

According to a tweet shared by the Senate Press Gallery Tuesday morning, the Senate voted 52-47 to invoke cloture on Magnus to be the CBP head.

Senate officials say Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine voted with all the Senate Democrats in support of the nomination.

The Senate then officially confirmed Magnus' confirmation at around 4 p.m. with a 50-47 vote. While Collins voted again in support of the nomination, fellow GOP members Tom Cotton of Arkansas and James Lankford of Oklahoma moved to not vote in the confirmation.

Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont also abstained from voting.

“This bipartisan vote gives Arizona much-needed leadership at Customs and Border Protection at a time when we continue to face challenges at the border demonstrated by the increase in migrants in the Yuma Sector over the past two days," Sen. Mark Kelly said. "Chris Magnus brings experience and understanding of Southern Arizona that will be important for his new role leading CBP as we continue working to secure the border, upgrade our ports of entry, and ensure a more orderly and humane process at the border that doesn’t fall on Arizona communities."

Both Arizona U.S. senators, Kelly and Krysten Sinema voted in favor of Magnus' confirmation. The two also introduced Magnus at his confirmation hearing.

“Today’s confirmation of Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection underscores the Senate’s trust in his exceptional qualifications and history of service," Sinema said. "This confirmation represents a step toward improving how the federal government manages and secures the border. I look forward to working with Commissioner Magnus to secure the border, protect our communities, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”

Magnus served as TPD's chief since he was appointed back in 2016, succeeding 35-year TPD veteran, Roberto Villaseñor. He previously served as police chief in Fargo, N.D. from 1999 to 2006 and Richmond, Calif. from 2006 to 2015.

